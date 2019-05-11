Musk weighs in on Tesla porno

Porn star taylor Jackson, aka “Tesla Taylor” filmed a sex scene in a Tesla on autopilot that became the #1 search on Pornhub. Picture: Twitter

A Los Angeles adult film performer and her boyfriend found a perhaps predictable way to use their time while riding in a Tesla on autopilot mode last week - and their online post drew the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

According to the New York Post, the couple was on a road trip when they talked about having sex while using the car's semi-autonomous feature, Taylor Jackson told Business Insider.

After the tryst, Jackson posted a video of her and her boyfriend performing various sex acts inside the moving electric vehicle and uploaded it to adult website PornHub.

"Holy s - t, I made @Tesla the #1 search on Pornhub," Jackson wrote on Twitter.

She also tagged Musk on the post.

The website tweeted back, saying: "Reporting you to Elon for not having two hands on the wheel with the autopilot enabled. #phworthy."

Turns out there’s more ways to use Autopilot than we imagined — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2019

Musk made light of the incident in a series of tweets Thursday.

"Turns out there's more ways to use Autopilot than we imagined," he posted.

Minutes later, he addressed the video again.

"Shoulda seen it coming …" he tweeted.

Jackson said she bumped the steering wheel during the escapade and knocked it out of Autopilot.

"It was mainly a straight road, but it had a lot of traffic," she told the news website. "We had a lot of cars driving by us."

While the Autopilot system can steer a Tesla within a highway lane without driver input for extended periods, the feature still requires "active driver supervision," according to Tesla.

Jackson said the feedback from the video has been mostly positive.

"Looking at it now, I feel we could've made it better," she said. "Maybe we will make another one."

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.