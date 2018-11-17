Ellyse Perry to beat the males to 100 T20 internationals

Ellyse Perry, right, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Suzie Bates on September 29. Picture: Steve Christo/AAP

SUPERSTAR all-rounder Ellyse Perry will break new ground in Australian cricket this weekend when she becomes the first male or female from the country to play their 100th Twenty20 international.

Perry will become just the fifth player from either side of the game around world to bring up the milestone, on Sunday morning (AEDT) when the undefeated Australian women take on India in their World T20 group.

Australia's biggest-name dual international when she debuted as a teenager, Perry has since developed into the No.1 ranked one-day bat and all-rounder in the world.

All the while she hasn't lost her original and most obvious talent with the ball - she is still easily the second-highest wicket-taker in women's international T20 history with 94 scalps.

"The only comparison I can say is that in the men's game would be someone like Jacques Kallis," Australia's coach Matt Mott told AAP.

"A heavy run scorer and a really solid bowler with good pace. I think the good stuff is still to come. She's really trying to up her game in the last six to eight months.

"In T20s I've set some challenges for her and she is meeting those benchmarks. Even from a physical presence point of view, her bowling over the last eight months, I think she's found another gear and she can ruffle a few feathers with her bowling."

Perry's milestone comes after she also brought up her 100th one-day international game, in Malaysia against Pakistan last month, as she also passed 200 games across all three formats.

Only the recently retired vice-captain Alex Blackwell has more, with 251, a record the 28-year-old Perry is set to surpass in coming years.

"She has pretty much been on the field that whole time as well," Mott said.

"It's a credit to her preparations and professionalism. She just does everything she possibly can to be the best player she can be physically and mentally.

"She's a really great role model in our squad about what it takes to play international cricket for a long period of time."

Australia are undefeated in Group B headed into the top-of-the-pool clash with India, with both sides already assured a spot in the semi-finals.

A win will mean they likely face the loser of West Indies and England in the other group's last pool match in the semi-final, set for Friday morning (AEDT) in Antigua.

