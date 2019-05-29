Ellen’s sad and shocking revelation

Comedian Ellen Degeneres is typical of many comedians, who are often the babies of the family. Picture: James Devaney/GC Images

Comedian Ellen Degeneres is typical of many comedians, who are often the babies of the family. Picture: James Devaney/GC Images

ELLEN DeGeneres might be the lightest and brightest entertainer gracing our small screens, but the talk show host and stand-up comic has come out with revelations about her painful past.

According to Fox News, Denegeres has come forward about her experience with sexual assault in an effort to help other assault victims reveal their stories.

The Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show star has reportedly revealed on Season 2 of Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman that she was molested by her mother's new husband when she was a teenager.

Ellen DeGeneres and her mother Betty DeGeneres (R), whose husband molested Ellen. Picture: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

While Degeneres, now 61, faced other struggles, such as losing a girlfriend in a fatal car crash, and struggling to come out publicly, she hid the information about the assault for years.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Degeneres said the "very bad man" asked to feel her breasts because Ellen's mother Betty had recently had a breast removed after a cancer diagnosis and he wanted to check her body for lumps.

"He told me when she was out of town that he'd felt a lump in her breast and needed to feel my breasts because he didn't want to upset her, but he needed to feel mine," DeGeneres said.

DeGeneres said the man also attempted to break into her room and that she fled out the window.

Ellen DeGeneres says she was molested by her mother’s husband when she was 15 or 16. Picture: James Devaney/WireImage

She said she never told her mother because she "was protecting her and I knew that would ruin her happiness."

The comic said she's now angry at herself because she didn't stand up to her attacker, even though she was only 15 or 16 at the time.

"It's a really horrible, horrible story and the only reason I'm actually going to go into detail about it is because I want other girls to not ever let someone do that," she told host David Letterman.

Ellen DeGeneres is speaking up now about her sexual assault past in order to help other girls come forward. Picture: Supplied

The Ellen Show host added that she hid the assault from her mother for a few years, and when she did tell her, she didn't believe her "and then stayed with [her husband] for 18 more years."

DeGeneres said that finally, Betty DeGeneres left her husband "because he'd changed the story so many times."

She hopes her story helps other victims of sexual assault come forward. "We [women] just don't feel like we're worthy, or we're scared to have a voice, and we're scared to say no," she says. "That's the only reason I think it's important to talk about it because there's so many young girls and it doesn't matter how old you are. When I see people speaking out, especially now, it angers me when victims aren't believed, because we just don't make stuff up. And I like men, but there are so many men that get away with so much."