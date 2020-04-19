Elderly woman flown to Brisbane after garden stake puncture

UPDATE, 1PM: THE elderly woman who suffered a puncture to the abdomen yesterday has been taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

UPDATE 2PM: THE elderly woman who fell from a ladder at Adelaide Park will now undergo surgery to remove a garden stake which punctured her abdomen.

She was pruning a small tree when she fell and landed on a garden spike.

She also sustained possible fractures.

Upon arrival of the RACQ Capricorn Rescue, she was reportedly conscious and in good spirits.

She was transferred to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition where she will undergo surgery to remove the garden stake.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked.