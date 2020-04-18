Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Elderly woman airlifted after serious ladder fall

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
18th Apr 2020 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1PM: AN ELDERLY female has been airlifted from Adelaide Park after she fell from a ladder this morning.

It is understood she fell from the ladder and struck two trees on the way down.

A steel support holding the tree up has believed to have penetrated her abdomen.

Her condition is not known at this stage.

INITIAL, 11AM: A FEMALE in her 70s has fallen from a ladder and had a tree branch penetrate her abdomen at the Capricorn Coast.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call for a private residence at Limestone Creek Rd at Adelaide Park at 9.31am.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked.

adelaide park ladder fall racq capricorn helicopter rescue racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Testing expansion may lead to increased COVID-19 numbers

        premium_icon Testing expansion may lead to increased COVID-19 numbers

        News IT IS now easier than ever to get tested on the Northern Rivers for coronavirus.

        WE ARE PREPARED: Our frontline hospital heroes battle COVID-19

        premium_icon WE ARE PREPARED: Our frontline hospital heroes battle...

        News IT’S been an anxious time for members of the team working to keep us safe and care...

        Rehab services under more pressure due to virus

        premium_icon Rehab services under more pressure due to virus

        Health GROWING waiting lists could be “tip of the iceberg” for support services.

        Man accused of wielding blood-filled syringe to rob bank

        premium_icon Man accused of wielding blood-filled syringe to rob bank

        News A MAN who allegedly used a blood-filled syringe to rob a Ballina bank in 2017...