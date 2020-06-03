Menu
Elderly man injured after scaffolding collapses

by Rosemary Ball
3rd Jun 2020 3:03 PM
AN ELDERLY man has been injured after falling more than three metres from scaffolding.

Emergency crews were called around 1.20pm after reports a man fell more than three metres after his scaffolding collapsed at a Tallebudgera private residence.

Paramedics, including a High Acuity Unit, transported the man in his 70s to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

