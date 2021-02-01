Elderly man flown from rural property by rescue helicopter

RURAL RESCUE: Around 8:40am on February 1, 2021, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance to Bonalbo, west of Lismore.

An 87-year-old man is at Lismore Base Hospital after paramedics from Ambulance New South Wales and Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter gave him urgent medical treatment.

It is understood a road ambulance was called around 7.30am on Monday, to an address in Oak St, Bonalbo.

According to Ambulance NSW, the man, 87, was suffering from a medical condition,

The patient was treated on scene by NSWA paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical team.

The man, 87, was then flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.