Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Elderly given COVID vaccine overdoses at Qld nursing home

by Cormac Pearson, Janelle Miles
24th Feb 2021 9:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Two elderly people have been given four times the standard dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a nursing home in Brisbane's north.

An 88-year-old man and a 94-year-old woman at the Holy Spirit Nursing Home, Carseldine, in Brisbane received four times the amount they were supposed to.

It's understood the doctor contracted by the Federal Government used the entire vial of the Pfizer vaccine.

"A doctor gave an incorrect dose to two patients yesterday," Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt. Picture: Mark Evans
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt. Picture: Mark Evans

"I think it's very important that we're upfront.

"Both patients are being monitored and... are showing no signs at all of an adverse reaction."

It comes three days into the vaccine rollout in Queensland.

A standard dosage is 0.3mL and there are up to six doses in every vial.

Comment has been sought by the Federal Government.

Originally published as Elderly given COVID vaccine overdoses at Brisbane nursing home

More Stories

coronavirus covid vaccine editors picks elderly pfizer vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Extremely graphic’: Child abuse material found during RBT

        Premium Content ‘Extremely graphic’: Child abuse material found during RBT

        Crime He pleaded guilty to possessing sexualised photos of girls as young as 4, then asked for bail.

        Residents’ plea to end speeding on suburban Ballina road

        Premium Content Residents’ plea to end speeding on suburban Ballina road

        News Residents sick of excessive speeding on local road with speeds of 100km/h not...

        Skaters’ delight: Wheels in motion at Wollongbar

        Premium Content Skaters’ delight: Wheels in motion at Wollongbar

        News Park will have swings, climbing net, skate park, fitness equipment