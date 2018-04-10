Eight major projects on the agenda for Coffs Harbour

There are some big projects on the agenda to be considered by Council this week.

THERE are some big projects on the agenda to be considered by Council this week. Here are the topics and issues that will be discussed at this week's council meeting:

Making major projects 'shovel ready'

COUNCIL will consider a report to bring eight major projects to 'shovel ready' status.

Funding is immediately available for three of the projects including Stage 5 of the Jetty4Shores project (100+ car parking), Stage 6 (embellishment of open space at Jetty), and a new glasshouse for the North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens.

Council will decide whether to bring these projects to CTP (2) level, meaning they will be ready for construction.

Meanwhile, council will decide whether to bring five other projects to CTP (1) level, meaning they will be ready to support Grant Submissions.

These include the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve Community Infrastructure Improvement Program, Arrawarra Reserve Project, Woolgoolga Whale Trail, Jetty Memorial Theatre Project and Brelsford Park Masterplan works.

Qantas Training Academy in Coffs Harbour?

COUNCIL will decide whether to submit an expression of interest in bringing the Qantas pilot training facility to Coffs Harbour, however a report authored by airport manager Dennis Martin highly advises against this decision.

In February Qantas announced it will establish a pilot training facility near an existing regional airport, to be operational by 2019.

According to the report, Coffs Harbour is not a suitable site due to "its location and future growth potential as a major regional hub for commercial airline operations."

The report also states high frequency training flights would increase the noise footprint over residential areas around the airport.

Funding to begin work on technology park

COUNCIL will decide whether to submit a grant application for the $24,500,000 Coffs Harbour Regional Airport Enterprise Park development.

This will see land surrounding Coffs Harbour Regional Airport house a technology precinct, commercial outlets, aviation services and a light industrial area.

Urgent request for disability service funds

Cr Sally Townley will move that Council write a letter to the NSW Minister for Disability Services, Ray Williams, to urgently request that funding for Mid North Coast Disability Advocacy is maintained or increased.

The State government announced they will no longer fund Disability Advocacy services after June 30.

Five new local heritage sites?

COUNCIL will decide whether to list five new sites as Local Heritage sites, including The Big Banana, The Windmill Restaurant, First Sikh Temple Woolgoolga, Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and the former Forestry building.

Council will also decide whether to refer these sites, apart from the Forestry building, for evaluation on State Heritage significance.

Nominated sites also include Arrawarra Headland and stone fish traps, Coffs Harbour Jetty and Ulong Timber Mill.

Will Council support the development of a concept plan for the boat ramp?

As Corporate Manager of the Coffs Coast State Park Trust, Council will decide whether to support the vision of the Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Precinct Enhancement Committee in developing a concept plan for the precinct.

The committee has approached Council with a proposed three stage process to bring their vision to fruition.

Will Toormina see the construction of dozens of new senior housing units?

It will be decided whether a DA for 51 new senior housing units, car parking and admin offices in Toormina will be approved. Located on Marion Pl, the site currently contains aged care accommodation.