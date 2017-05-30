Eight fines issued over illegal beach 4WDing

BALLINA police have cracked down on people driving on restricted parts of Seven Mile beach.

On Sunday police located several people driving well past the restricted boundary sign.

People driving in the restricted areas cause erosion and risked becoming bogged.

Eight infringements were issued for the offences of not have beach permit, dog in restricted area, have vehicle beyond boundary line and negligent driving.

Some of these people have been given the benefits of warnings for these offences in the recent past but have continued to offend.

Before taking your 4WD on to Seven Mile Beach you need to purchase a beach access permit.

See the link for more details.