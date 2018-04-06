Menu
Child abuse, incest raids across three states

by Andrew Koubaridis

POLICE in three states have charged a group of people over the alleged abuse of young people in southern New South Wales, including incest and sex with children aged under 10.

Eight people have been charged and will face court in Griffith, Adelaide and Perth.

Eight people have been arrested in three states during dramatic raids. Eight people arrested over alleged historic and ongoing child abuse

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Hermoyne to investigate allegations of incest, child sexual assault, and serious neglect of children in 2012.

In three operations, strike force officers, assisted by police in South Australia, Western Australia and NSW, arrested the group yesterday.

The investigation into the alleged abuse began six years ago.

A 45-year-old man and 38-year-old woman were arrested in the Griffith area of NSW. The 38-year-old woman was charged with perjury. The 45-year-old man was charged with six counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, four counts of indecent assault, sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10-14, aggravated act of indecency, and common assault.

The pair were refused bail and will appear at Griffith Court later today.

Two women and a man were arrested in the Riverland region of South Australia, all on NSW warrants.

The arrested people will appear in courts in NSW, SA and WA today.

The 50-year-old woman is facing a perjury charge, as is a 34-year-old woman, while the 29-year-old man is charged with two counts of incest with a person under the age of 16 years.

The trio were remanded in custody to appear at Adelaide Magistrates Court today, where detectives will apply for their extradition to NSW.

In Western Australia, three people will face Perth Magistrates Court today, where detectives will also apply for their extradition to NSW.

This group were arrested in the Northam area of the state.

The 51-year-old woman was charged with a NSW arrest warrant for perjury.

The 36-year-old man was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, two counts of indecent assault and having sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10-14.

The 48-year-old man was charged with sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

andrew.koubaridis@news.com.au

Topics:  arrests child abuse child rape editors picks incest police

