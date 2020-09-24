Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

by Stephen Drill
24th Sep 2020 5:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

French police cordoned off the Eiffel Tower following a bomb threat.

The famous landmark was evacuated on Wednesday night Australian time.

 

 

Police taped off the area following the threat, which was received about midday local time via an anonymous phone call.

Sirens could be heard near the tower, which had reopened recently after being closed for three months because of coronavirus lockdowns.

 

 

Tourism restrictions have meant there were far fewer people than usual at the attraction and panic was avoided.

French journalist Amaury Bucco said on Twitter: "Perimeter of Eiffel Tower cordoned off, police operation in progress.

 

"A man shouted Allahu Akbar and threatened to detonate a device."

Traffic was diverted around the tower while investigations continued.

Several hours later, the iconic tourist attraction reopened after no evidence of a bomb was found on-site.

The landmark was shut as police tried to find the bomb, with tourists cleared from the area for several hundred metres.

However, it was reopened when police were able to dismiss the threat as a hoax.

A tour guide told Reuters: "It was an orderly evacuation, there was no panic."

 

 

Originally published as Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

More Stories

bomb threat editors picks eiffel tower terror

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'SO COOL': Massive green meteor put on a 'good show'

        Premium Content 'SO COOL': Massive green meteor put on a 'good show'

        News THE meteor appeared to change colour from green to blue to yellow, according to the lucky Northern Rivers residents who spotted it.

        Arts venue has long list of shows, with a twist

        Premium Content Arts venue has long list of shows, with a twist

        News “I felt like Father Christmas calling artists to book them for shows, they cannot...

        The Whitlams set to unveil new music at Northern Rivers show

        Premium Content The Whitlams set to unveil new music at Northern Rivers show

        News FRONTMAN Tim Freedman will bring one of his rare solo tours to seven NSW venues in...

        Ciao! Italian film gems on the big screen

        Premium Content Ciao! Italian film gems on the big screen

        News THE Italian Film festival will offer new stories, old classics re-told and some...