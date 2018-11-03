Eftpos out after Telstra breakdown

Eftpos machines around the nation are rejecting transactions due to a Telstra malfunction. Picture: iStock

A NATIONWIDE Telstra outage has affected numerous Eftpos machines and ATMs, prompting the telco to advise people to carry cash instead of relying on 'tap- and-go'.

The outage, which began on Friday, continues to affect businesses in numerous states on Saturday morning, including a number of taxi companies, a Telstra spokesman said.

"Our team worked through the night to re-establish connectivity through the replacement of faulty vendor equipment," the spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman said it was a good idea for people to carry cash.

The outage comes days after an issue affected access to some Telstra apps and the company's website, including cloud services.

Yesterday, the telco giant has confirmed the problem is affecting its machine-to-machine (M2M) data services, impacting devices that employ cellular connections.

"We are currently experiencing an issue with some enterprise customer machine to machine (M2M) data services, which is impacting services including EFTPOS Devices and ATMs," the telco said in an online statement. "We apologise for the inconvenience and hope to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

It comes just days after the telco suffered a separate outage affecting its cloud services.

The outage affected a number of Telstra's online features including access to Telstra.com, MyAccount, Online Billing, the Telstra 24/7 app, Telstra Consumer Webmail and some Telstra Wholesale apps.