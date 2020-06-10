Menu
A car crashed on the Bruxner Hwy at 12.50pm on Wednesday and paramedics along with other emergency services attended the incident.
News

Emergency services on way to rollover on the highway

Alison Paterson
10th Jun 2020 1:07 PM | Updated: 2:00 PM
UPDATE, 2pm: Ambulance NSW said a man who was the single occupant in the vehicle which crashed and rolled over on Bruxner Hwy today has been transported to Ballina Hospital.

He will be treated and further assessed.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services including ambulance; police and the Rural Fire Service are on their way to attend a car crash south of Alstonville.

It is understood that the incident which saw a car rollover occurred around 12.50pm today.

The male driver was initially thought to have been trapped but has since been released.

Ambulance NSW said they had one road crew on scene and paramedics are assessing the male driver.

More to come.

