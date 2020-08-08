Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Too many in the community are still ready to make excuses for men who hit women.
Too many in the community are still ready to make excuses for men who hit women.
Crime

EDITORIAL: Stop making excuses for violent men

Christian Berechree
8th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 8:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EDITORIAL

"HE WAS known to the woman".

Any reporter who has spent time on the court and crime beat has written this phrase more times than they can count.

It's tragically predictable, whenever a woman is attacked, that the person responsible will likely be a man she knew.

Usually a partner, almost always someone she was supposed to trust.

There are, of course, the chilling instances of attacks from random strangers, but these monsters in the night are far rarer than abuser apologists will have you believe.

Spend a day in Maryborough or Hervey Bay courtrooms and the number of domestic violence offences will floor you.

Even if it's not the main reason they're in court, people - mostly men - facing drug, assault or driving charges will more often than you might expect have a domestic violence accusation somewhere in the mix.

The terrifying trend of social media warriors making excuses for violent men continues, flying in the face of constantly quoted statistics and awareness campaigns.

The same people who insist drug offenders need to be locked up, rather than treated, have a stable of explanations ready for abusive blokes.

"He was a good guy who made a mistake."

"She pushed him too far."

"Women are just as violent as men."

Why are some in the community so ready to make excuses for men responsible for shocking acts of violence?

Why do so many offenders believe court orders are mere suggestions?

These are complicated questions and it's possible, as is the case with drug offenders, that jail time is not the only answer.

One thing is for certain, however - the excuses need to stop.

Violent men need to be held accountable, otherwise how can we expect them to change?

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

More Stories

domestic violence offences fccourt fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Traffic backs up as border prepares to close

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Traffic backs up as border prepares to close

        News DRIVERS can expect heavy delays if they’re planning on crossing the Queensland border.

        FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        News WE break down who can and can’t enter Queensland once the border closes this...

        Government lashed over deaths in custody

        Premium Content Government lashed over deaths in custody

        News “IT seems that every generation needs to be told why Black Lives Matter. Here we...

        $1000 fine for woman meant to be self-isolating in Nimbin

        Premium Content $1000 fine for woman meant to be self-isolating in Nimbin

        News THE woman told police she would be self-isolating in Nimbin when she crossed the...