Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Eddie McGuire hits Gold Coast night-life again

by Rosemary Ball
12th Oct 2020 7:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

AFL club boss and TV host Eddie McGuire has continued his tour of some of the Gold Coast trendiest places after being spotted at a popular Burleigh eatery on Sunday night.

The Millionaire Hot Seat host was with friends when he went to the Burleigh Pavilion.

McGuire was spotted laughing and giving the occasional selfie while overlooking Burleigh Beach.

Popular TV show moving to film on Gold Coast

The Collingwood president has relocated to the Gold Coast to film Millionaire Hot Seat while Melbourne remains in lock down.

Last month the media commentator was in hot water after he was spotted partying at the Pink Flamingo despite fellow AFL staff and players being restricted to quarantine hubs.

McGuire has been in Queensland to shoot his television show.

It will be a block of 30 episodes and they go to air on Nine from October.

 

rosemary.ball@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Eddie McGuire hits Gold Coast night-life again

More Stories

Show More
eddie mcguire gold coast nightlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cabins with plunge pools planned for scenic property

        Premium Content Cabins with plunge pools planned for scenic property

        Council News PLANS for the six cabins have been lodged with the council.

        Police wrap: Photos in urinal, naked chase along the beach

        Premium Content Police wrap: Photos in urinal, naked chase along the beach

        News A MAN was surprised by a phone camera directed at him at a service station’s...

        Pottsville woman found critically injured at home

        Premium Content Pottsville woman found critically injured at home

        News A Pottsville woman has been found with critical injuries.

        New Olympic sport debuted on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content New Olympic sport debuted on the Northern Rivers

        News New Olympic sport debuted in a regional tournament in Lismore at the Lismore Storm...