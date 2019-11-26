Eddie Jones’ assistant firms for Wallabies gig

Scott Wisemantel has chosen to part ways with England.

SCOTT Wisemantel appears ever closer to joining the Wallabies' fold after ending his 18-month stint as England's attack coach.

England coach Eddie Jones announced Wisemantel had decided to move on, and Rugby Australia confirmed it was "in deep discussions" with the 49-year-old.

Wisemantel marshalled England's attack, which was beaten by South Africa in this month's Rugby World Cup final in Japan.

He joined Jones' coaching team during the summer of 2018, but was name-dropped last week by new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie and RA director of rugby Scott Johnson as a leading candidate for an assistant's role in Australia.

He is the second member of Jones' staff to seek pastures new after scrum coach Neal Hatley returned to Bath following the World Cup.

Jones told the Daily Mail: "Scott's contract finished at the end of the World Cup and we had some discussions but he has decided to move on.

"Whatever role he takes on next I know he will do an outstanding job because he was fantastic for us. We will miss him but we wish him all the best, and his family."

Wisemantel has also worked with Manu Samoa, Japan, Lyon and Montpellier and coached an Australia XV against the Barbarians in 2016 since finishing his second stint as an assistant at the NSW Waratahs in 2010.

He was previously a skills coach for the Wallabies from 2004 to 2007 under Jones and then John Connolly.