Weather systems combine to bring gales and dangerous surf

BoM has issued a severe weather warning and North Coast Storm Chasers have warned of a possible East Coast Low.

UPDATE 1.35pm: A DEEPENING coastal trough extends from south-east Queensland over the northern New South Wales coast, while a strong high pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea.

These systems combined are bringing strong to gale force winds and a long fetch swell to the New South Wales far north coast.

Very heavy surf, which may lead to localised damage and coastal erosion is possible along the far north coast on Monday. Conditions are expected to ease late Monday/early Tuesday as the trough moves eastwards slowly.

Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas.

Locations which may be affected include Byron Bay, Ballina, Brunswick Heads and Tweed Heads, Hastings Point.

Original story: WEATHER forecasters are warning that a possible East Coast Low is developing off the coast, with heavy rain and gale-force winds likely to affect the Northern Rivers throughout the next 24 hours.

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin, issued the notice to his followers late yesterday afternoon.

"Developing East Coast Low heads up. ECL forming today with a deepening ECL expected by tomorrow night," he wrote.

"Places in south-east Queensland and north-east NSW may see gale force winds and squally heavy rain with dangerous surf and swell."

Meanwhile the Bureau of Meteorology this morning issued a severe weather warning for the Northern Rivers, for damaging surf conditions.

"A deepening coastal trough extends from south-east Queensland over the northern New South Wales coast, while a strong high pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea," the warning states.

"These systems combined are bringing strong to gale force winds and a long fetch to the New South Wales far north coast.

"Very heavy surf, which may lead to localised damage and coastal erosion, is possible along the far north coast on Monday.

"Conditions are expected to ease late Monday/early Tuesday as the trough moves slowly eastwards.

"Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas.

"Locations which may be affected include Tweed Heads, Hastings Point, Byron Bay, Ballina and Brunswick Heads."

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

It comes on top of what has been a wet weekend for the Northern Rivers.

Rainfall totals since 9am yesterday (Bureau of Meteorology):

Dunoon 86mm

Jiggi 69mm

Nashua 64mm

Corndale 62mm

The Channon 78mm

Nimbin 58mm

Mullumbimby 58mm

Doon Doon 71mm

Lismore 33mm

Casino 42mm

Ballina 33mm

Kyogle 31mm.