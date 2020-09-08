‘Easily one of the finest homes on the market’

This home at 6A Rayner Lane, Lennox Head, is up for sale by expressions of interest.

WHEN an interior designer puts their home on the market, you know it’s going to be pretty special.

There have already been plenty of inquiries about this stunning property in “arguably the best street in Lennox Head”, Rayner Lane.

Impressive kitchen with Miele appliances.

Owned by Sue Jago from Split Watermelon Design and her partner Rowdy McLean, the bespoke home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Nick Bordin from Elders Real Estate Lennox Head said the property was easily one of the finest homes to come onto the local market in recent times.

One of the three bathrooms.

More than 20 groups of potential buyers attended the first inspection on Saturday.

“There is a lot of genuine interest,” Mr Bordin said.

“And it was a real mix ‒ we had locals and people from Melbourne and Sydney.”

The property was partially rebuilt and fully renovated.

Mr Bordin said properties on Rayner Lane did not often become available, especially ones that had been partially rebuilt and renovated to perfection like this one.

“The way it’s been done, it’s really quite impressive,” he said.

A stunning saltwater pool is at the hub of the outdoor living area.

“It complements the position (close to the beach and the village centre).

“Even my wife has been texting me about this one, saying ‘are you sure we can’t?’, and that’s when I know it’s something pretty good.

“It’s just one of those really unique, quality houses.”

The home has five bedrooms.

The Rayner Lane property is set on 510sqm and has professionally landscaped gardens, a pool, master retreat with media room, stunning kitchen with Miele appliances and, of course, custom interiors by Split Watermelon Design.

The design connects the interior to the outdoors.

It is for sale by expressions of interest, with a guide of $2.5 million to $2.7 million.

For more information visit Elders Real Estate Lennox Head’s website or phone Nick Bordin on 0423 238 062.