Hervey Bay and Bundaberg are set to each have their own drive through coronavirus testing clinic. Photo: File
‘Easiest, safest’ form of COVID testing launches in Bay

Stuart Fast
11th May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:01 AM
FROM today, Hervey Bay residents will have access to increased coronavirus testing without having to leave their cars.

QML Pathology has extended its drive-through COVID-19 testing

network with the opening of new facilities in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

QML general manager Kerri McPhie said the opening of these drive-through clinics was in response to the Federal and State Governments' desire for an expansion of COVID-19 testing to make it easier for more people to be tested.

"Anyone eight years and older can come to the drive-through for collection of a swab specimen for COVID-19 testing, no appointment is necessary," she said.

"This is by far the easiest, safest and most convenient way for someone to be tested for

COVID- 19."

The Hervey Bay clinic is located at Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah.

It will be open from 9am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday

The Bundaberg clinic is at Bundaberg Super Park Athletics Complex, Eva St, behind the airport, with the same opening hours.

Residents wishing to use the service will need to arrive in a vehicle and have their pathology

request form from their GP, their Medicare card and ID.

Patients must remain in their vehicles at all times while a collector in full protective equipment will perform the test.

Test results are generally provided to referring GPs within 24 hours of the samples reaching the laboratory.

