Menu
Login
Aussie schoolies rattled by Bali earthquake.
Aussie schoolies rattled by Bali earthquake.
Breaking

Bali quake rattles Aussie schoolies

by Staff writers
15th Nov 2018 9:18 AM

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale has struck off the coast of Bali during Schoolies Week.

The quake struck around 1.30am local time (4.30am AEDT). There were no tsunami warnings.

Bali has become an increasingly popular destination for young Australians celebrating the end of high school.

One industry source claimed as many as 8000 young Aussies were now celebrating on the holiday island.

Melbourne resident Samantha Arnold, who is currently on Bali, posted about the experience on Facebook.

"Woke up a little before 1.30am this morning to an earthquake in Bali. I'm not gonna lie, I panicked, my stomach was in knots. I've never felt an earthquake this strong, it was two big tremors that had our hotel room shaking and with recent tragedies here it was hard to remain 100% calm," she said.

The region has felt a number of strong quakes this year.

Last month, a series of powerful earthquakes measuring 6.0 rocked Java and Bali, killing at least three people.

bali earthquake editors picks schoolies week

Top Stories

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News ORGANISATION plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways.

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    Local Partners