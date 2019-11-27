Early findings released on CQ mining tragedy

A "FALL of coal" from the longwall face caused the death of miner Brad Duxbury at Carborough Downs on Monday.

The Queensland Mines Inspectorate released its preliminary findings into the 57-year-old father's death today.

"The causes of the fall of coal are unknown at this time," a QMI spokesperson said.

The mines inspectorate has issued an alert to all Queensland coal mine site senior executives to help prevent future incidents.

"In light of this latest tragic incident QMI is encouraging (senior site executives) to review their procedures for ensuring the safety of coal mine workers when they are performing any work activities on the face side of the armoured face conveyor," the QMI spokesperson said.

Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25, 2019.

"SSEs should also review their procedures around ensuring the safety of coal mine workers when they are performing any work activities in and around the mine near coal ribs."

The mines inspectorate's investigation into Mr Duxbury's tragic death is ongoing.

The mine is owned by Fitzroy Australia Resources.

Yesterday, its chief executive Grant Polwarth extended his sympathies to Mr Duxbury's family and friends.

"Brad was a long-term Carborough Downs employee and a valued member of the Fitzroy team," Mr Polwarth said.

Mining operations remain suspended at Carborough Downs as the mines inspectorate continues its investigation.

A Fitzroy spokesman said the company is fully cooperating with the process.

"Fitzroy acknowledges the preliminary findings of the QMI in relation to the incident and its notification to the industry," he said.

"The company's focus is on supporting Brad Duxbury's family, friends, and all of the Fitzroy workforce affected by this tragedy - their welfare is our highest priority."