Fancy outfits at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019.
News

EARLY BIRD: Bluesfest 2021 tickets go on sale today

Javier Encalada
16th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
AN EXCLUSIVE early bird pre-sale for Bluesfest 2020 ticketholders to the 2021 version of the event starts today.

This week also marks the beginning of the refund process for ticketholders, after the 2020 event was cancelled in March.

According to the Bluesfest website, ticket refunds are a mandatory requirement "set by our insurer," so people will be able to receive their refunds and then purchase Early Bird tickets if they wish to do so.

Patrons who purchased via the Moshtix website will be contacted directly via email.

Patrons who purchased tickets onsite at the 2019 festival and through the Bluesfest website prior to July 10, 2019, will be contacted via email by Bluesfest.

Early Bird tickets to Bluesfest 2021 will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 1, and the first line up announcement is expected for Wednesday, July 8.

All other ticket types and add-ons will also go on sale on July 8.

 

FAVOURITE: Punk Godfather Iggy Pop triumphed at Bluesfest 2019 despite the Blues Babblers.
In a statement published on its website, festival director Peter Noble said he is working with all the agents representing the artists who were due to play this Easter.

"While we currently don't know 'who' all our headliners will be in 2021 we have received feedback from over 30 artists on this years bill confirming they are ready to reschedule for 2021," the statement reads.

"Their level of support and goodwill is inspiring and I foresee a great event to come.

2021 will be the year for everyone that cares about the arts, music and the entire entertainment industry that we all love, to come out and show their support for everyone.

"We call on our industry, the musicians, the agents and the managers to get in touch with us and help us show the solidarity of strength that we have as a combined force.

"We are all in this together and together we will go on and get through these troubled times. Time is a healer and one day this will be behind us."

The Northern Star understand the announcement could include more than 50 artists, making it the festival's biggest first announcement ever.

The 32nd Bluesfest Byron Bay will be held at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm on Easter weekend, April 1-5, 2021.

Lismore Northern Star

