Menu
Login
Emile Ratelband, 69, is looking to legally reverse his age by 20 years.
Emile Ratelband, 69, is looking to legally reverse his age by 20 years. AP/Peter Dejong
Health

Dutch man, 69, starts battle to legally reverse his age

by Seniors News
9th Nov 2018 11:57 AM

EVER felt 20 years younger than what is says on your licence?

Dutch 'positivity guru' Emile Ratelband certainly does after starting a court battle to legally alter his age, 69, by 20 years.

Motivational speaker Ratelband told a court in Arnhem in the Netherlands that he felt he was discriminated against in society because of his age - especially when dating.

Citing the fight of transgender people, Ratelband said his emotional and physical state were more akin to a 49-year-old, even describing himself as a "young god".

"Growing older is inevitable, ageing is optional": SIGN UP to Seniors News

"When I'm 69, I am limited. If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car," he said. "I can take up more work. When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position."

Ratelband told the court he would even give up his right to a pension to change his birth date from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969.

"It is really a question of free will," he told the court.

However, the public prosecutor pushed back against the radical change, speculating it could force the state to deliberate on a person's "emotional age".

ageing editors picks emile ratelband

Top Stories

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News WITH "much sadness", the Surf Life Saving community farewelled one of its stalwarts, a man described as a "mentor and good friend".

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Local Partners