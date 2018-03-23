Menu
Blaze rips through upper floors of hotel

by Staff writers

A FIRE is raging in a high-rise hotel in Dublin, Ireland.

Early reports suggest the building's occupants were safely evacuated, but an assessment is yet to be completed as firefighters continue to fight their way through burning apartments.

The blaze appears to have been part contained, though spot fires continue to flicker through thick black smoke.

Irish media is reporting the fire appears to have started in a mid-level floor of the 15-storey Metro Hotel in Ballymun. It then spread through the building's top five or six floors.

"We believe everyone got out safely", Dublin city councillor Noeleen Reilly said in a tweet.

Early reports showed flames erupting from the balcony of at least one well-ablaze apartment. This soon spread to other rooms, with debris raining to the street below.

Dublin's fire service is in attendance, and nearby roads have been sealed.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: "Five fire engines, turntable ladder and command units are dealing with a fire in a premises in #Ballymun. Road closures at Santry Cross as we deal with the fire." It's since updated to say eight are fighting the blaze, supported by command units, a foam tender and an emergency tender. Two helicopters are illuminating the building.

MORE TO COME

Topics:  dublin editors picks fire hotel

