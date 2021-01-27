Dual sports star takes out young sportsperson award

Lachlan Coe has been turning heads on and off the diamond for over a year now with his efforts recognised as Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Richmond Valley Council's award recognises a young person whose determination has resulted in success on the sports field.

Plying his trade in softball for Casino and baseball for Lismore Workers, Lachlan, 15, has been selected for Australian and NSW representative squads for softball and was recently named in NSW state squad for the national championships.

After being nominated for the award last year, Lachlan said it was nice to win the award this year as recognition for his performances on the mound.

"(It feels) pretty good, I was nominated last year and didn't get it last year and tried harder to get it this year and it worked out," he said.

Lachlan Coe with his family after the award presentation. (Credit: Adam Daunt)

The past two years Lachlan was named the Most Valuable Player for Lismore Workers Baseball Club in the Far North Coast division and was awarded the Baxter Medal for player of the year.

Outside of playing, Lachlan has also taken to coaching and umpiring with ease.

In 2020 Lachlan was the assistant coach of the division two women's softball team in the Far North Coast competition.

Lachlan said he was hoping to take both sports as far as he could with aims to gain national selection again.

"(I'll) take it as far as I can," he said.

"I'll keep training and see how far I can take it".