Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A reportedly drunk tourist has been hospitalised after plunging off a balcony while trying to sneak into a popular nightclub after being denied entry.
A reportedly drunk tourist has been hospitalised after plunging off a balcony while trying to sneak into a popular nightclub after being denied entry.
Offbeat

Drunk man falls off balcony trying to sneak into nightclub

by Grace Mason
17th Apr 2021 8:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DRUNK tourist has been taken to Cairns Hospital with minor injuries after falling off a balcony while trying to sneak into Gilligan's Nightclub.

Emergency services were called to the Grafton St venue shortly after 6.30pm on Friday night following reports the 32-year-old Townsville man had fallen off the two storey balcony.

 

A man fell from a two storey balcony at Gilligan's trying to sneak in. Picture: Marc McCormack
A man fell from a two storey balcony at Gilligan's trying to sneak in. Picture: Marc McCormack


A police spokesman said the man was intoxicated and had been refused entry to the popular bar so had attempted to access the venue by scaling a nearby balcony.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he was transported by ambulance in a stable condition to Cairns Hospital.

Originally published as Drunk man falls off balcony trying to sneak into Cairns nightclub

drunk and disorderly nightclub

Just In

    Just In

      Study shows Labor in chaos

      Study shows Labor in chaos
      • 17th Apr 2021 7:43 AM

      Top Stories

        Alleged Hare Krishna stabbing: attempted murder charge

        Premium Content Alleged Hare Krishna stabbing: attempted murder charge

        Crime A man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged domestic-related stabbing at a Hare Krishna village.

        Multi-million dollar homes attract hundreds of enquiries

        Premium Content Multi-million dollar homes attract hundreds of enquiries

        Property Locals and high-flyers have been in the mix of buyers

        Another Northern Rivers council declares housing ‘emergency’

        Premium Content Another Northern Rivers council declares housing ‘emergency’

        Council News Councillors will be calling on the state and federal governments as homelessness...

        One-stop shop for organic, natural, local products

        Premium Content One-stop shop for organic, natural, local products

        Business The new business is bringing together natural and organic products