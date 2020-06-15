Druggie falls foul of cops twice in a week

Cody Royce O'Shea was sentenced to three years' jail for two counts of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams.

A MAN who supplied drugs to his friends to support a "gram a day" methamphetamine habit has been sentenced to three years' jail.

Cody Royce O'Shea, 30, was pulled over by police for driving erratically and was found to have a commercial amount of methamphetamine in his possession.

The court heard he was supplying methamphetamine to his friends and associates to support his own addiction to the drug.

The Townsville Supreme Court heard a police search of O'Shea's house found 42.5g (1.5 ounces) of methamphetamine with a purity of 77 per cent on July 13, 2019. Police also found $685 in cash, digital scales, a glass pipe, clip seal bags and a used straw scoop.

The court heard O'Shea spent two days in the Townsville watch-house before he was released on bail on July 15.

Crown prosecutor Andrew Walklate told the court four days later police, while on patrol, pulled over O'Shea driving a Toyota LandCruiser erratically through the streets of Kirwan.

Police found three-quarters of an ounce of methamphetamine in the vehicle with a purity of 76 per cent along with $1100 cash, digital scales, a glass pipe, clip seal bags, a used scoop straw, four knives and a tick list.

O'Shea pleaded guilty to charges including two counts of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams and one count of possession of a knife in a public place.

Defence barrister Justin Gregory said O'Shea was using at least a gram a day of methamphetamine and had consumed a "substantial amount of drugs" when he was searched on July 19.

Mr Gregory argued his client had a drug dependency and was "unable to survive a short period of time after his release from the watch-house without sourcing … drugs and commencing the use of them".

Justice David North challenged the claim O'Shea was drug dependent. "There was evidence that supported a drug addiction … which does bear upon the criminality of his conduct," he said. "But whether he was drug dependent in the definition was an open question."

Justice North took into account the 300 days spent in pre-sentence custody and lengthy criminal history.

O'Shea was sentenced to three years' jail with immediate parole. Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Druggie falls foul of cops twice in a week