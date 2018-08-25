Menu
Login
Police have charged a woman will supplying methamphetamine.
Police have charged a woman will supplying methamphetamine. John Gass
Crime

Drug supply charge lands woman in custody

Liana Turner
by
25th Aug 2018 10:47 AM

A WOMAN has been remanded in custody accused of supplying methamphetamine.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matt Keough said the 28-year-old faced Byron Bay Local Court yesterday and was refused bail.

Insp Keough said police arrested the woman after a vehicle stop about 3am on Friday.

"Police were alerted to the vehicle due to suspicious behaviour," Insp Keough said.

Following a search of the vehicle, on Dry Dock Rd, Tweed Heads South, police will allege they found the woman, believed to be from Colyton in Western Sydney, with about an ounce of methamphetamine in her possession.

The search allegedly also revealed drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cannabis.

The woman was charged with supplying a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited drug.

She faced Byron Bay Local Court yesterday and was refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court on October 15.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather FOR those of you watching the skies in the hopes of rain, the Bureau of Meteorology may have some good news.

    'A real family business'

    'A real family business'

    Business Family at heart of new business

    Our top TAFE teachers

    Our top TAFE teachers

    News Wollongbar teachers win big award

    Shuck Oysters scores big

    Shuck Oysters scores big

    News Local business proves to be a pearl

    Local Partners