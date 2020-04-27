Drug supplier remains on bail ahead of sentencing

The Ballina man pleaded guilty last year to multiple drug supply charges.

The Ballina man pleaded guilty last year to multiple drug supply charges.

A BALLINA man remains on bail as he awaits sentencing on serious drug supply charges.

Aaron Wilton, 33, in May last year pleaded guilty to supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug and supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.

A handful of other drug and weapon-related charges were also referred to the higher court as backup offences.

The matter went briefly before Downing Centre District Court in Sydney this week to set a date for Winton's sentencing.

Judge John North had in December agreed to allow Wilton to attend rehab ahead of his sentencing.

Judge North varied Wilton's bail conditions on Wednesday but allowed him to continue to remain on bail.

Wilton will go back before Judge North at the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney for sentencing on June 29.