Drug smuggler disguised meth as vitamins

A Gold Coast man has been charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of methamphetamine after a joint operation by the Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce.

A Gold Coast man has been charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of methamphetamine after a joint operation by the Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce.

A Gold Coast man has been caught allegedly trying to smuggle in 8L of liquid methamphetamine disguised as vitamins from the US to Maroochydore.

After a joint operation by the Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce, the 37-year-old man was charged by investigators on Tuesday after the drugs were found in an airfreight consignment by Australian Border Force officers.

On June 26, Border Force officers in Sydney intercepted a shipment addressed to a property in Maroochydore, sparking a joint agency investigation.

Police allege the package included 8L of liquid methamphetamine, disguised as vitamin supplements, with the matter referred to the Australian Federal Police for investigation.

On Tuesday officers from the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Border Force and Queensland Police Service, including detector dogs and their handlers, executed search warrants at a business in Forest Glen and a residential address in Maroochydore.

A Gold Coast man has been charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of methamphetamine after a joint operation by the Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce.

During the execution of the search warrants, officers also allegedly located a quantity of illegal steroids.

The 37-year-old man was charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on September 4, with the maximum penalty for the offence being life imprisonment.

A 38-year-old man was also arrested during the search warrants for breach of bail conditions and possession of a dangerous drugs, namely steroids.

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Crime Northern Command, Stephen Jay, said the damage done by methamphetamine to the body and to the wider community is vast.

"We know it forms physical and physiological dependency, but it also contributes to domestic violence and violence against paramedics, hospital staff and police," he said.

"Our work with other agencies to remove dangerous drugs like meth from circulation on the streets is protecting the health and wellbeing of our community."

Australian Border Force's Graeme Grosse said officers worked hard to detect prohibited items coming into the country and the investigations were effective because of the close relationship with police and Australian Federal Police.

"This allows us to work together so criminals who attempt such acts are brought to justice," he said.

Detective Superintendent Col Briggs of the Queensland Police Service Drug and Serious Crime Group said the joint operation removed a vast quantity of drugs from the hands of criminal networks who made significant profits at the expense of the community.

For free and confidential advice about alcohol and other drug treatment services, call the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015.