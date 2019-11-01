Menu
Login
EVENT: Bikes, Brakes and BBQ will be held in Ballina this month.
EVENT: Bikes, Brakes and BBQ will be held in Ballina this month. Tom Huntley
News

Drop your bike for a check of the brakes

1st Nov 2019 7:00 AM

MOTORCYCLISTS are invited to drop in to the Bikes, Brakes and BBQ event at Ballina Motorcycles for a free brake check and sausage sandwich.

The event will be held at Ballina Motorcycles 21 Kerr Street Ballina, on Wednesday, November 13, between 10am and 1pm.

Enjoy a sausage sandwich from the East Ballina Lions Club while having your motorbike brakes checked by an on-site mechanic, plus other free giveaways.

The event is supported by Ballina Motorcycles, East Ballina Lions Club, Transport for NSW, and Ballina Shire Council.

For more information about 'Bikes, Brakes and BBQ', contact Helen Carpenter (Road Safety Officer), Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.

ballina ballina motorcycles ballina shire council bikes brakes and bbq rta whatson
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Samsung Galaxy Fold: Pre-orders 'frozen' as demand surges

        Samsung Galaxy Fold: Pre-orders 'frozen' as demand surges

        Technology Samsung has frozen pre-orders of its landmark Galaxy Fold "due to unprecedented pre-sale demand".

        A wicked show to enjoy with the family

        A wicked show to enjoy with the family

        Whats On Wicked the Musical opens early November

        Give speed dating a go and meet MAFS star

        Give speed dating a go and meet MAFS star

        Celebrity A new dating night will have a well-known face as guest

        Weekend full of country charm

        Weekend full of country charm

        Whats On Ballina Country Music Festival is on this weekend