Drop your bike for a check of the brakes

EVENT: Bikes, Brakes and BBQ will be held in Ballina this month.

EVENT: Bikes, Brakes and BBQ will be held in Ballina this month. Tom Huntley

MOTORCYCLISTS are invited to drop in to the Bikes, Brakes and BBQ event at Ballina Motorcycles for a free brake check and sausage sandwich.

The event will be held at Ballina Motorcycles 21 Kerr Street Ballina, on Wednesday, November 13, between 10am and 1pm.

Enjoy a sausage sandwich from the East Ballina Lions Club while having your motorbike brakes checked by an on-site mechanic, plus other free giveaways.

The event is supported by Ballina Motorcycles, East Ballina Lions Club, Transport for NSW, and Ballina Shire Council.

For more information about 'Bikes, Brakes and BBQ', contact Helen Carpenter (Road Safety Officer), Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.