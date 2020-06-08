Drop in temperatures, 60mm of rain forecast

The weekend's rain is a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions.

CLOUDLESS sunny days have given way to damp weather as this week looks set for showers.

Along the coastal fringe Byron Bay could see up to 60mm of rain this week with a few potential thunderstorms.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology it will be a showery week for NSW with a few showers about central and northern parts of the coast and adjacent ranges, more frequent along the coastal fringe.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm along the coastal fringe north from the Hunter, and in the northeast.

The heaviest rainfall day looks set to be Wednesday and Thursday with 10mm forecast for Lismore and Ballina each day, 15mm for Byron Bay.

Temperatures will also drop a few degrees with overnight temperatures across the region falling to between 9 and 12 with daytime temperatures reaching around 20.

BoM’s weather situation reads: “A high pressure system over the Bight currently extends a ridge into New South Wales, while a low pressure trough lies just off the coast.

“The trough is expected to decay early in the new week as the high makes its way to the Tasman Sea.”