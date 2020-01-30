Driving progress from Alstoville to Sydney

ON THE JOB: Former Alstonville resident Angela Lynch at her new role with the CBD and South East Light Rail project in Sydney.

FORMER Alstonville resident Angela Lynch is now working on one of the city’s most important Sydney projects, the CBD and South East Light Rail network.

Ms Lynch supported Alstom’s Sydney Light Rail project director and core management team.

“My studies helped me better understand and implement project management principals and terminology, enabling me to quickly become productive,” she said.

“Working so closely with the project director gave me the opportunity to apply recognised project management processes, scope and time management techniques, with a key focus around stakeholder management.”

Working with the planning team has also been a tremendous part of Ms Lynch’s learning curve.

“I’ve been mentored on task and resource scheduling to create dashboards, which facilitate communication of complex data,” she said. “Alstom is a French multinational organisation – it’s exciting being an integral part of such a large, diverse team across multiple international sites.”

Ms Lynch was planning to work on large infrastructure projects so she decided to complete a Certificate IV in Project Management Practice with TAFE Digital.

“When deciding to embark on further studies, I was also in the process of moving home from Alstonville to Gymea Bay, and needed the flexibility to study while on the hop and applying for roles to work on this high profile project in Sydney,” she said.

Steve Pascall, Project Director at Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW), said Ms Lynch applied the vocational experience she gained at TAFE to help maximise return on investment for this massive infrastructure project.

“This transformative project is generating 10,000 direct and indirect jobs for NSW across a wide variety of disciplines who cohesively collaborate, plan and work towards delivering an end result we can all be proud of,” he added.