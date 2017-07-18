Driver with passengers in boot never held license

A YOUNG Coraki man will face court after he was caught allegedly driving having never held a license, with passengers hidden in the boot of the car.

Police allege that at 2:05am on Friday they stopped a vehicle on River Street Ballina for a breath test, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

The driver, a 22-year-old Coraki man, told police that he had never held a licence.

Police then noticed that there were two people hiding in the boot of the car.

The driver was issued a Field court Attendance Notice for drive whilst unlicensed - prior offence, and drive motor vehicle with person in or on boot of vehicle.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court next week.