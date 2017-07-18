25°
News

Driver with passengers in boot never held license

18th Jul 2017 6:35 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A YOUNG Coraki man will face court after he was caught allegedly driving having never held a license, with passengers hidden in the boot of the car.

Police allege that at 2:05am on Friday they stopped a vehicle on River Street Ballina for a breath test, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

The driver, a 22-year-old Coraki man, told police that he had never held a licence.

Police then noticed that there were two people hiding in the boot of the car.

The driver was issued a Field court Attendance Notice for drive whilst unlicensed - prior offence, and drive motor vehicle with person in or on boot of vehicle.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court next week.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers crime

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Kid accused of trespassing, smashing windows, car break in

Kid accused of trespassing, smashing windows, car break in

A JUVENILE has been arrested after two incidents in Ballina.

‘DEVASTATED’: BP owner to farewell ‘community business’

Bowsers Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Owners of family-owned business shell-shocked

Pure bred dwarf bunny stolen from pet store

A pure bred grey male Netherlands dwarf rabbit was stolen from a pet store in Ballina on July 13.

Girls were seen acting suspiciously before the bunny went missing

ARSON: Car, trailer set alight twice at marina

Police attended a suspicious car fire at a Ballina boat ramp yesterday

First arson attempt foiled by ambos

Local Partners

Police seek same man for approaching two girls

ONE girl, 9, was approached at street festival, whilst another girl, 10, was approached at beach.

Frantic search after black 'parachute' falls from sky

Witnesses initially feared the object was a skydiver.

Sighting from multiple witnesses sparks search

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole double the country comfort

BALANCE: Beccy Cole and Adam Harvey are touring to perform songs from their album Great Country Songbook Vol 2.

Music collaborators Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole are hitting the Coast

Tribute show for rocket man

ON STAGE: Greg Andrew in the Elton John Experience Show.

Show covers all the star's iconic hits

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

The premiere episode of season 7 of Game of Thrones has smashed records for Foxtel, achieving the highest ratings ever for a series.

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Mel B and hubby blasted for "high upper-class life"

The pair spend $1600 a month on "entertainment".

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 $1,250,000 to...

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

UNDER CONTRACT

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!