Driver ‘ran red light’: Man dead in horror crash

The scene of a fatal crash at Chermside. Picture: Danielle O'Neal

A MAN has died after a car ran a red light in a serious crash involving five cars on Gympie Rd in Brisbane's north.

The collision occurred about 8.15pm at the intersection of Gympie and Rode roads at Chermside.

A white Toyota hatch overturned upon impact and the male occupant was declared dead at the scene.

At least five cars were involved in the crash, with the wreckage strewn across 100m of road.

Four others were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Police said there were significant delays on Gympie Rd and advised motorists to avoid the area. Diversions were in place.

Inspector Peter Brady confirmed the white Toyota hatch had been driving along Rode Rd and ran a red light while turning on to Gympie Rd.

Mr Brady said police were not previously pursuing the Toyota hatch, however it was unknown if the car was stolen.

Gympie Rd was closed in both directions until late in the night.

The forensic crash unit was on scene and investigations were continuing.

A local resident who heard the crash from the inside of his home said the the impact "shook the house"

Police later revealed a 32-year-old man had in the Chermside crash.

"Initial investigations indicate that a white Toyota Corolla was driving in an easterly direction along Rode Road when it travelled through a red light and collided with a Holden Barina and Mitsubishi Pajero,'' police said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

"The Toyota Corolla flipped several times before coming to rest near a bus stop.

"Emergency services provided first aid to the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota Corolla, however the man died a short time later.

"A 57-year-old man, who was driving the Mitsubishi Pajero, was also transported to hospital in a critical condition.

"Occupants of the other vehicles were treated for minor injuries."

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage, to come forward.