Menu
Login
News

Driver injured in Cunningham Hwy crash

Emma Clarke
by
6th Nov 2018 8:11 AM

A PERSON has escaped serious injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree on the Cunningham Hwy early this morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Blackstone just before 6am.

A man in his 30s was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency services are still on scene but the highway is not closed.

Related Items

blackstone cunningham hwy ipswich hospital qas traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News WITH "much sadness", the Surf Life Saving community farewelled one of its stalwarts, a man described as a "mentor and good friend".

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Local Partners