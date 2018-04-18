Driver dices with death on busy high speed road

Dash cam footage shows a near miss between an car overtaking on double lines and another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction along Gladstone Benaraby Road.

JAW-DROPPING dash camera footage has emerged of the moment a driver diced with death when attempting to overtake a truck on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

The footage was captured by a driver last Wednesday evening around 6:40pm and shows a car recklessly crossing a double line and overtaking two trucks.

It's impossible to look away from the footage when another truck comes soaring, head-first into view.

Fortunately, the reckless driver veers out of the way to safety.

Less than a second after the reckless driver's move, a car sped past in the opposite direction. Tegan Annett

Senior sergeant Shaune English, officer in charge of the Calliope Road Policing Unit labelled it as a stupid move that could've cost the driver their life.

"If they were on Gladstone Bernaraby Rd they were most likely going to Tannum Sands," he said.

"It's a short drive, why put your life in danger to get there 30 seconds faster?"

Snr Sgt English has dealt with road policing for more than a decade and said a lot of drivers still didn't understand the rules of overtaking.

"We write just as many speeding tickets for people over taking," he said.

"A man who was clocked doing 126km/h called me yesterday and tried to explain why he was speeding up but it's illegal to exceed the speed limit."

He said police could identify a reckless driver from dash cam footage and do something about it.

"There have been a number of incidents were overtakers have been prosecuted for their behaviour and its come from dash cam footage," he said.

"If you do record footage of someone doing something stupid, do send it to us instead of social media because we can do something about it and make roads safer for you.

"It's not teaching them a lesson and if you're willing to go to court and help back up the footage in relation to where and when it happened we can teach them a lesson."