Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he deliberately hit a pedestrian with his car.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he deliberately hit a pedestrian with his car.
Crime

Driver deliberately hit pedestrian, cops say

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 8:31 AM

Police have arrested a man for allegedly running over a pedestrian on purpose in Perth.

The driver of a Ford Falcon sedan, 32, was driving along Walter Rd West in Dianella when he allegedly started shouting at the pedestrian about 9pm on Thursday.

WA police say the pedestrian then crossed the road when the driver swerved to run him over.

CCTV footage from a nearby business shows the car driving towards the pedestrian. Picture: 9 News
CCTV footage from a nearby business shows the car driving towards the pedestrian. Picture: 9 News

 

The vehicle then drove away before stopping nearby on Shaftesbury Ave before the driver walked back towards the victim.

The pedestrian, 48, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital by ambulance with shoulder and facial injuries.

The 32-year-old man from Noranda was charged with intent to cause bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on September 14.

Originally published as Driver deliberately hit pedestrian: cops

The footage shows the pedestrian being hit. Picture: 9 News
The footage shows the pedestrian being hit. Picture: 9 News
crime dangerous drivng police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What is the TV series being filmed here all about?

        Premium Content What is the TV series being filmed here all about?

        News THE eight-part Stan original has an all-female writing team and two young female stars at the helm.

        Boutique cabins, cooking school approved by Ballina council

        Premium Content Boutique cabins, cooking school approved by Ballina council

        News $2.2M project gets green light despite neighbours' concerns

        Lismore school kids on a big mission for change

        Premium Content Lismore school kids on a big mission for change

        News THE Living School students who are ‘disgusted’ by the current justice system want...

        WWII was in full swing when Evans Head stepped up to help

        Premium Content WWII was in full swing when Evans Head stepped up to help

        News THIS week marked the 80th anniversary of the No. 1 Bombing and Gunnery School at...