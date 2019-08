One person has died after a crash at Longreach.

ONE person has died after a horrific crash between a car and a truck near Longreach this morning.

The Morning Bulletin reported paramedics were called to the scene of the crash on Cramsie Muttaburra Rd at 6am.

It is unknown what caused the crash or which driver has died.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Cramsie Muttaburra Rd is currently closed and it is not known when it will reopen.