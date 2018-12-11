Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Breaking

Man in critical condition airlifted after Benarkin crash

Christian Berechree
Jessica Mcgrath
Claudia Williams
by , and
11th Dec 2018 5:18 PM | Updated: 6:29 PM

UPDATE, 5.30PM: A MAN in a critical condition is awaiting a helicopter transfer to hospital after a crash on the D'Aguilar Highway. 

While early reports indicated the crash was in Moore, it was actually in Benarkin.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient had been transported to the Benarkin State School oval to meet the helicopter.  

The man in his 20s had suffered multiple injuries, including serious head injuries, after his vehicle crashed into a tree between Benarkin State School and Old Esk Rd, at 3.55pm this afternoon. 

The QAS spokesman said the man was initially entrapped in the vehicle, and was freed with the assistance of Fire and Emergency Service crew members. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the highway was shut at 4.31pm, and the man was freed from the vehicle at 4.46pm.

He was travelling towards Kingaroy.

The forensic crash unit will be investigating the single vehicle crash. 

UPDATE, 4.25PM: A MAN is trapped in in his vehicle after a crash in Moore.

The man sustained serious head injuries and is in a critical condition.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of the D'Aguilar Highway crash.

EARLIER, 4.15PM: CREWS are on scene in Moore, where a driver has crashed into trees.

The incident was reported at 3.54pm today and involved a single vehicle crashing into trees on the D'Aguilar Highway.

moore crash
South Burnett

