Menu
Login
A man was airlifted to the Mackay Base Hospital after a truck roll near Mr Coolon.
A man was airlifted to the Mackay Base Hospital after a truck roll near Mr Coolon.
News

Driver airlifted to hospital after serious truck roll

Ashley Pillhofer
by
4th Dec 2018 8:46 AM

A MAN believed to be from a cattle station in the Bowen Basin was airlifted to the Mackay Base Hospital after a road accident near Mt Coolon yesterday.

A spokeswoman from RACQ CQ Rescue said the 42-year-old driver has "serious" injuries after his truck, which was loaded with stock feed, rolled.

This morning (Tuesday) a Mackay Base Hospital spokeswoman said the man remains in a critical condition. 

 

A man was airlifted to the Mackay Base Hospital after a truck roll near Mr Coolon.
A man was airlifted to the Mackay Base Hospital after a truck roll near Mr Coolon.

The accident happened about 8am yesterday on Suttor Development Road. The CQ Rescue spokeswoman said it appeared the man was driving home with stockfeed when the accident occurred.

"It is believed the driver was ejected from the truck's cab during the accident this morning but was conscious and able to be assisted by a passing motorist who took him to Mt Coolon where he was met by ambulance officers from Glenden," she said.

 

A man was airlifted to the Mackay Base Hospital after a truck roll near Mr Coolon.
A man was airlifted to the Mackay Base Hospital after a truck roll near Mr Coolon.

The rescue helicopter which had a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic on board, flew 260km to Mt Coolon to meet the ambulance which was treating the injured man at Mt Coolon at 10am.

The chopper landed on a dirt clearing to treat the patient. He suffered a head injury and other medical complications and arrived at the Mackay Base Hospital about 1.30pm.

This flight was the 591st task for the rescue helicopter this year.

mackay mt coolon racq cq helicopter rescue road safety truck rollover
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News Beer drinkers say their new stubbies have lost something special, with that classic sound of "sttt" in the opening of a twist top now gone.

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Local Partners