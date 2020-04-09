Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Scott Stewart MP with Mark Partland owner of Ingham Road Seafood with a Coral Trout and a Gold Band Snapper
Scott Stewart MP with Mark Partland owner of Ingham Road Seafood with a Coral Trout and a Gold Band Snapper
Business

Drive-thru seafood feast on offer for long weekend

9th Apr 2020 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE'S not much more traditional than getting stuck into a seafood feast over Easter and with producers doing it tough, Queenslanders are being urged to include local seafood in their festivities.

Ingham Road Seafood has set up a drive-through service at the Townsville Showgrounds to encourage people to buy seafood while also adhering to social distancing rules.

Owner Mark Partland said they had to look at ways to divert the huge crowds from the shop.

coronaviruspromo

 

"It's a real busy time, there is a lot of people that have fish on Good Friday," he said.

"(Coronavirus) hasn't affected us as much as some of the restaurants that have closed down. We're one of the fortunate ones that are still operating."

 

 

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said there were some fantastic seafood distributors in the city that offered a range of options for people.

"I know it won't be a traditional Easter this year for many people but a great platter of North Queensland prawns from Ingham Road Seafood will be perfect this weekend," he said.

Mr Stewart said while people should be staying in their communities, there was locally caught seafood right at our doorstep.

Originally published as Drive-thru seafood feast on offer for long weekend

coronavirus drive-thru easter weekend seafood

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STUCK AT HOME: 25 creative writing worksheets for children

        premium_icon STUCK AT HOME: 25 creative writing worksheets for children

        Family Fun NEED some stimulation for your children? These activities will inspire them to write.

        Police threaten to fine Gold Coast surfers at Tweed beaches

        premium_icon Police threaten to fine Gold Coast surfers at Tweed beaches

        News Cop says travelling to Tweed beaches for better waves is not on

        36 shark sightings in 3 days

        36 shark sightings in 3 days

        News BAIT fish are bringing sharks closer to shore at North Coast beaches, surf...