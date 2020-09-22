Drive-thru coffee shop planned for Ballina

Architectural plans for the new Zarraffa's store in Ballina.

FANCY a coffee hit without getting out of the car?

Plans are progressing for a new drive-through coffee shop in Ballina, with a development application to amend architectural plans for a Zarraffa's store currently being assessed by the council.

The coffee shop is part of a multi million-dollar upgrade of the Ballina Central shopping centre.

Zarraffa's developed the drive-thru store concept in 2009 and, after starting out on the Gold Coast, now has stores throughout Queensland, a handful in NSW, and some in Western Australia.

The closest stores to the Northern Rivers are at Tweed Heads and Coffs Harbour.

Zarraffa's is famous for its hot and cold drinks ‒ it'll be hard to resist creations like the crème choc mint fusion and the iced latte float.

The DA amendment currently being considered by the council aims to align the architectural plans of the Ballina store with the newly adopted national design package, according to planners Newton Denny Chapelle.

It would include an increase in the gross floor area of 10.5 sqm, a reduction to the size of the courtyard area and a "minor" repositioning of the building.

"There is a suite of minor amendments to the conditions of consent to reflect the proposed tenancy design," documents lodged with the council explain.

The overall DA for the revamp of Ballina Central was approved by the council in March this year.