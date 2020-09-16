Drunk driver who crashed at construction site was fleeing DV

A North Coast woman who was caught drug-driving, then drove drunk into a construction site several months later, has been sentenced.

A P-PLATER who drove under the influence of a "cocktail" of drugs, then crashed into a construction site while intoxicated four months later, was fleeing a domestic violence situation, a court has heard.

Bethany Ann Steedman, 26, from Ocean Shores, faced Byron Bay Local Court for sentencing on Monday.

Steedman was first charged with driving under the influence of drugs after police stopped her on Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay in the early hours of February 29 this year.

She came to the attention of police after swerving across double lines and almost colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

According to court documents, a blood sample analysis found she was under the influence of psychoactive drug GHB, methamphetamine and a pharmaceutical drug.

She was later charged with mid range drink-driving after crashed into a home under construction on Strand Ave in New Brighton on the night of June 16.

She returned a reading of 0.092.

Defence solicitor Kate Brady told the court on this occasion, her client was fleeing a domestic violence situation.

"There was an accident and that aggravates the offence," Ms Brady said.

"I'm not seeking to minimise the offending, but she was fleeing a domestic violence situation."

Documents confirming an interim AVO brought by police against her now ex-boyfriend, Jake Pimpson, were tendered to the court.

Ms Brady accepted there were "obviously significant issues of public safety" that arose from her client's behaviour.

The court heard Steedman had completed the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program and was seeing a drug and alcohol counsellor.

Magistrate Karen Stafford noted there was "quite a cocktail of drugs" involved in the first incident.

"I do take into account that you were in a very toxic relationship and since that has ended your behaviour has obviously improved a lot," Ms Stafford said.

"If you stay away from this man, then hopefully the community will be protected from your further offending."

Ms Stafford said these circumstances don't offer "an excuse" for her "dangerous" behaviour.

Steedman was convicted of each offence and was given two 12-month community corrections orders.

She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.