'Four beers and cup of vodka' before Calliope highway crash

A MAN who crashed his car on the Bruce Highway turn-off to Calliope early on August 5 blew more than three times the legal limit, Gladstone Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

David John Cooper, 24, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

Police were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at 4.30am, where they saw a Mazda BT-50 had collided with the gutter.

Cooper, who was uninjured, admitted to them he had drunk four mid-strength beers and a cup of home-brew vodka before driving, and later blew a blood-alcohol reading of .166.

Prosecutor Joel Sleep submitted that acting magistrate Jason Schubert impose a 12-month disqualification and a medium-to-high range fine.

"Although he's got nothing in his history, it did involve a motor-vehicle accident (so) there needs to be strong general deterrence," Mr Sleep said.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito asked for a six to nine-month disqualification, saying his client had been at a friend's place that night and had not intended to drive but had become upset and made a rash decision.

Mr Schubert said he knew a disqualification would cause difficulties for Cooper, but Cooper had known that when he "placed innocent members of the community's lives at risk" and would have to accept the consequences.

He imposed a $1200 fine and a nine-month disqualification. A traffic conviction was recorded.