Drink driver charged, released and drives again

7th Aug 2017 3:54 PM Updated: 8th Aug 2017 4:38 AM
BAD DEBT: Too much alcohol is bad debt for your wallet and your health. If you need help, get it. Take control of your life,
WHILE many people are happy to celebrate and enjoy a weekend, there's always those who take it just a little too far.

Richmond Valley Local Area Command have listed their drink-driving arrests over the weekend just gone.

Friday:

* A 43 year old Lismore man was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for low range drink-driving in Ballina.

Saturday:

* A 30 year old Coraki man was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for refusing to submit to a breath analysis at Lismore Police Station.

* A 25 year old Goonellabah woman was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for low range drink-driving and driving unlicensed in Goonellabah.

* A 19 year old Nunderi man was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for low range drink-driving in Lismore.

*A 44 year old Coraki man issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for mid range drink-driving in Piora.

* A 50 year old Nimbin man was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for high range drink-driving 2nd + offence and driving while cancelled, 2nd + Offence in Nimbin.

Sunday:

A 45 year old Grafton man arrested for high range drink-driving 2nd + offence, exceed speed and driving while disqualified, 2nd + offence in Woodview. After being released he was seen to drive the same car again, He was charged with possessing a prohibited drug, high range drink-driving 2nd + offence, and driving while disqualified, 2nd + offence. He was refused bail to appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  drink driving offences richmond lac weekend

