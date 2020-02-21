Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EXTERIOR - DREAMWORLD
EXTERIOR - DREAMWORLD
Business

Dreamworld’s Ardent Leisure takes a $22.5m hit

by Jeremy Pierce
21st Feb 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DREAMWORLD's parent company Ardent Leisure has been dealt a blow - just days before the findings of the Thunder River Rapids inquest.

In a half-yearly report to shareholders on Friday, Ardent announced a net loss of $22.5 million for the first six months of the 2019-20 financial year.

The figure was slightly higher than the corresponding period last year.

Encouragingly for the company, overall revenue increased by $36.6 million, with the losses blamed largely on higher borrowing costs and a new lease accounting standard.

The theme parks arm of the business, including Dreamworld and WhiteWater World, recorded a loss of $1.7 million.

The figure was significantly less than the $5.1 million EBITDA loss sustained during the same time period last year.

Overall revenue from the theme parks also increased by $4.3 million, in a sign crowds are starting to return to Dreamworld.

Ardent shareholders will not be paid a dividend, with the company continuing to invest extra revenue in to Dreamworld 'to drive recovery and growth'.

Coroner James McDougall is set to deliver his findings in to the 2016 tragedy on Monday.

More Stories

Show More
ardent leisure business dreamworld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Northern Rivers’ top wedding spots

        premium_icon REVEALED: Northern Rivers’ top wedding spots

        News REGION’S coastal areas dominate the list of most popular places to get hitched.

        Who is working on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

        premium_icon Who is working on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

        News A NEW report reveals how many workers are involved in the $4.9 billion project.

        Mayor stands by introduction of ‘no dog’ zones

        premium_icon Mayor stands by introduction of ‘no dog’ zones

        News A DOG owner is concerned the council’s regulations are becoming more...

        GIG GUIDE: This week’s entertainment

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: This week’s entertainment

        News All the Northern Rivers gigs you need to know about this week