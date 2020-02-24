Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Dreamworld victim’s husband breaks silence

by Jeremy Pierce
24th Feb 2020 5:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE husband of one of the Thunder River Rapids tragedy victims has delivered a damning assessment of the disaster, calling Dreamworld "a catastrophe waiting to happen".

Mathew Low, whose wife Cindy was one of four people killed on the ride, declined to talk to the mass of media assembled outside court after the findings, but on Monday afternoon in a statement said he was 'heartbroken' by the events surrounding the tragedy.

"The coronial inquest was heartbreaking to listen to as the coroner considered the gravity, scope and complexity of the disaster," he said.

"Today's findings have proven what was glaringly obvious - Dreamworld was a catastrophe waiting to happen because of their barefaced disregard for safety and maintenance.

Dreamworld victim Cindy Low.
Dreamworld victim Cindy Low.

 

 

 

Cindy Low’s husband Matthew.
Cindy Low’s husband Matthew.

 

"We are in full agreement with the Coroner, classifying Dreamworld's failure as systemic in relation to all aspects of safety. We also support the Coroner's intention to refer Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, for possible prosecution.

"It is clear that ride maintenance, safety and emergency procedures, and a general negligent corporate culture toward training and safety caused the death of our loved ones.

"Dreamworld management failed on many levels, and it is clear Ardent Leisure has been dragging their feet on changing the way they operate this theme park. Their priority has been to maintain their image without action, to this day."

More Stories

Show More
cindy low dreamworld editors picks mathew low

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $300,000 funding shortfall for long-awaited coastal path

        premium_icon $300,000 funding shortfall for long-awaited coastal path

        News BALLINA Shire Council’s funding for the coastal walk was based on a 2014 budget — but costs have increased.

        Lower 100km/h zones, drink drive limit on table for NSW

        premium_icon Lower 100km/h zones, drink drive limit on table for NSW

        News Oatlands tragedy prompts state government to host road summit

        WARNING: Dog’s close call with shark in river

        premium_icon WARNING: Dog’s close call with shark in river

        News Likely to be plenty of bull sharks in the bottom end of the river

        Lorikeet epidemic delivers ‘frustrating’ test results

        premium_icon Lorikeet epidemic delivers ‘frustrating’ test results

        News ‘We have some birds that can fly again and are ready to go but we’re not sure...