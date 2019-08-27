Bali's drastic solution for misbehaving Aussies tourists

BALINESE courts should take a "no sympathy" approach to misbehaving Australian tourists, the Australia-based Indonesia Institute has urged.

Ross Taylor from the Perth-based group said courts in Bali were too lenient on law-breaking and disrespectful holiday-makers and needed to send them to jail.

His calls follow a recent string of bad behaviour by Aussie tourists on the holiday island, including a man who allegedly fly-kicked a man off his motorbike during a "rampage" in Kuta.

Shocking footage emerged of South Australian Nicholas Carr in a bizarre rampage on a busy street in Kuta.

"Give them an extended holiday in Bali and perhaps one to six months in Kerobokan Prison would perhaps enlighten some of these people," Mr Taylor told 7 News.

However, Mr Taylor said the idea of sending Australian visitors to prison wasn't popular with authorities in Indonesia who didn't want to negatively impact the island's crucial tourism industry.

About 1.2 million Australians travel to Bali every year, most of them respectful of the local laws and culture.

Nicholas Carr after being detained in a citizen’s arrest.

But there's been a recent spate of cases where Australians have acted violently or have been accused of breaking laws on the Indonesian island.

Last week, South Australian tradie Nicholas Carr, 26, said he was "too drink to remember" fly-kicking a motorcyclist in Kuta while stunned locals looked on.

Footage of the incident shows Mr Carr knocking a local cyclist off his motorbike in a shower of sparks, before appearing to deliberately run into the bonnet of a moving car.

Other footage, obtained by Channel 9, allegedly showed Mr Carr ambushing grandfather Nyoman Purda and throwing the stranger off his own porch while claiming someone was trying to kill him.

Footage of the incident involving Mr Carr shows him kicking a passing motorbike and throwing himself into moving cars.

Mr Carr told Channel 9 he was "very drunk" after consuming "more than ten" vodka cocktails.

"I apologise, I don't remember anything at all," he said.

"I just want to apologise to everyone, to the victims, to the Bali people, to anyone affected by this at all. I remember crashing a scooter."

Mr Carr is facing serious charges of assault, which carry a maximum penalty of two years and eight months behind bars.

Adelaide-based social influencer Tori Ann Lyla Hunter said she was stripsearched and detained in Bali over prescription medication.

Earlier this month an Adelaide model said she was strip searched, detained by customs and asked to cough up almost $40,000 after airport officers found "drugs" in her luggage.

Tori Ann Lyla Hunter said she had a doctor's note for the medication, which she used to treat anxiety and ADHD, but admitted she was carrying more than she needed for the six-day trip.

She spent four days in a Bali cell before she was freed and allowed to return home to Adelaide.

Aussies tourists were branded ‘disrespectful’ over their antics in a shocking video that emerged in May.

And in May, a group of young Australians were branded "feral" and "disgusting" after footage emerged of them running naked, urinating in public and yelling insults at locals in Bali.

The shocking video was filmed by the group's Balinese tour guide and uploaded on Snapchat on Saturday, according to 7 News.

It shows at least five men, who appear to be drunk, urinating in public, damaging property and carrying on with wild antics on a party bus.

Should there be tougher penalties for Aussies who behave badly in Bali? Share your thoughts in the comments below.